Steven Eugene Gyure



Cape Coral - Steven Eugene Gyure passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Born June 30, 1934 in Elizabeth, NJ and raised in Hillside (and Hunterdon County, at least during trout fishing and hunting season!), he raised his family and started his business in Edison, NJ before he semi-retired to Cape Coral, FL in 1989. Steven's proudest accomplishment, other than becoming a Pop-Pop to seven grandkids, was founding his company, S4J Manufacturing Services, in the garage of his Edison home in 1965. It took many years of hard work and tough decisions before he would experience a regular profit, but he found success with the production of Luer fittings for medical equipment. His son moved the business to Cape Coral in 1999, and for many years now S4J has been recognized as a top producer of Luer fittings worldwide.



In his move to Florida, Steve found great joy in pursuing lifelong passions of fishing, crabbing, and cultivating tropical fruit. Those who were beneficiaries of his homegrown mangoes and star fruit and skillfully prepared seafood dishes were always grateful. As a great outdoorsman, Steve especially enjoyed the wildlife in his backyard. Of all the creatures around him though, it was perhaps the manatees that gathered by the hundreds each year at his end of the canal that truly stole his heart.



Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Vera Gyure, and sisters, Marilyn Paolercio and Margaret Christen. He is survived by ex-wife and dear friend Joyce Minersman Gyure and children, Holly (Michael) Cacheiro of Sunnyvale,CA, Doug (Gina) Gyure of Fort Myers, and Christine (George) Ugi of Cape Coral. His greatest joys in life were his grandchildren- Elaina, Adam, Johanna, Olivia, Andrew, Cameron, and Emma. He is also survived by a sister, Lois Seleina, and many nieces and nephews who have fond memories of "Uncle Gene".



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, Sarasota, FL in his memory (https://mote.org/support/donate). To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/steven-gyure/ Published in The News-Press on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary