Steven Thomas White
Fort Myers - Steven Thomas White, 49, of Ft. Myers died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Health Park. He was born at Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers, FLA in 1970 to Alan and Gale White. Steven graduated from Fort Myers High School, class of 1988, to follow his entertainment dream. It was while enrolled at Florida School of the Arts where his musical and theatrical talents blossomed.
Steven, is the 1991 King of Edisonia. He is survived by his loving parents, brothers David and Jeremy, son Austin Curry, Uncle Tommy Ruke, Aunt Cynthia Ruke, and many many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steven White to Hope Clubhouse SW FL Inc, 3602 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The News-Press on June 28, 2019