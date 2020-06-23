Dr. Sujatha Ramamurthy
Ft Myers - It is with deep sadness we share that Dr. Sujatha Ramamurthy left this world unexpectantly, on June 20, 2020, at the age of 51. Sujatha was born and raised in New Jersey and lived in Florida for over 20 years.
Sujatha was a beloved and well-respected medical doctor practicing in Fort Myers who took great pride in caring for her patients and went above and beyond to support others. She always had a spare moment in her busy life to talk and make time for you when needed and offer words of wisdom and advice. Everyone that knew her described her as full of energy, spirit, love and most of all fun. She brought light, beauty and positivity to her family, friends, patients, and those that knew her. She will be unbelievably missed.
Even upon Sujatha's passing, she continued to give to others by choosing to be a donor, enabling others to live longer and better lives because of her.
She leaves behind her parents, Dr. K.M. and Mary Ramamurthy; sister, Sunitha Ramamurthy-Kelly; her brother, Michael Ramamurthy; her loving companion, Marcel Valenzuela; brother-in-law, Eric Kelly; sister-in-law, Claire Ramamurthy; nieces and nephews, Catherine, Logan, Leah and Connor; her cherished dogs, Mocha and Kona; aunts, cousins, and friends.
Friends and family will be received for visitation on Thursday, June 25 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a private funeral service at 6:00 pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913. A virtual service link will also be available at https://www.facebook.com/HodgesFuneralHomeatLee .
In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Sujatha's memory to Alex's Lemonade Stand, Foundation for Childhood Cancer.
Although Sujatha's wings were ready, our hearts were not.
For information, please call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.