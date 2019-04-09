|
|
Sunshine Tooke Bobo
- - Sunshine Tooke Bobo passed from this life April 1, 2019. Sunny was born in Tyler, Texas March 14, 1923, the daughter of Derrell M. Tooke and Mary Frances Tooke (Floore). Sunny met Ira Vernon Bobo during World War II. Mr. Bobo was in flight training at Selman Field AAF base in Texas where Sunshine was working as a parachute packer, and the rest, as they say, was history. The couple married December 3rd, 1943 in Monroe, Louisiana. After the war Mr. Bobo got a job working for the Gulf Oil Company, prospecting for oil. This job brought the young couple to Florida, where they spent the rest of their days. They moved to Fort Myers where Bobo opened the Gulf gas station at the intersection of Monroe and First Street, and Sunshine began a long career as a columnist for the Fort Myers News Press. Her column "Sunny's Side" was enjoyed by many residents of this area for a number of years.
After Mr. Bobo passed June 22, 1999, Sunny maintained an active social and civic life. She traveled extensively and participated in several organizations in Lee County, including the Edison Pageant of Light, the Fort Myers Woman's Community Club, the Collectors Club and others. She was a loyal member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Myers. Sunny also supported a number of Charities, most notably Hope Hospice and Goodwill. She is survived by her nephew, Derrell J. Tooke of LeGrande, Texas, and her niece, Susan Tooke Hodges. She was a fixture in "old Fort Myers" and will be greatly missed by her friends and loved ones. At Sunny's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Southwest Florida Community Foundation for the Women's Legacy Endowment Fund, 2031 Jackson Street, Suite 100 Fort Myers, FL 33901.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 9, 2019