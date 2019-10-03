|
Susan Elins
Fort Myers - Susan Elins passed away on September 27, 2019 after a courageous 5 year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Susan was born in New Brunswick N.J on June 4, 1960. She moved to Fort Myers with her family in 1974 at the age of 13. She graduated from Cypress Lake High School in 1978. She went on to Edison Community College, on a golf scholarship, to earn an AA degree.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Elins and her father Albert Elins, maternal and fraternal grandparents. She is survived by her sister Cindy, significant other Denny Driscoll, her Aunt Lavonne Elins and cousins Alan Bonopane, Bonnie Fochi, Richard Bonopane, Nancy Korsak and Roberta Elins.
She was an accomplished athlete, earning a golf scholarship to college, a 4th-degree black belt in Japan -Karate-Do Inoue-Ha Shito -Ryu Karate, and winning many racquetball tournaments throughout the state.
She worked for Fed-Ex for the last 24 years. She also taught karate at the YMCA for over 20 years.
She loved her family, her friends, animals and her New York Giants. Susan loved the fact that she was loved by them in return.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Hospice or Gulf Coast Humane Society.
A Celebration of Susan's life will take place on Friday, October 4th from 6-9 pm at the Brookshire Bath and Tennis Clubhouse.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 3, 2019