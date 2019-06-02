|
Susan Jane Votaw
Fort Myers - Susan Jane Votaw, age 73, passed away peacefully in her home, with loved ones by her side on May 27, 2019.
Susan is survived by her dedicated & loving husband Robert (Bob) Votaw, Mother, Lou Henderson, brother and wife Pete and Linda Henderson,; her two daughters, Ragan Votaw and Barrett Espino; her Grandchildren, Chase Votaw Ridley & Sophia Espino, Sister-in-Laws, Sally Votaw Villa & Pam Votaw Miller along with her nieces and nephews. All of which she touched deeply.
Susan would light up a room with her beautiful smile and loved to love on people. Her faith, family and friends were of the utmost importance in her life. She blessed so many with her compassion and no one was a stranger to her. She will be missed by many and forever in our hearts. Throughout her beautiful life, Susan especially treasured her time from caring for foster babies, the many teens she mentored in Youth Groups at McGregor Baptist Church to the children she taught at Community Bible Study. Most of all, Susan would beam with pride over her relationship with her cherished grandson, Chase.
We are celebrating her life Thursday, June 6th, 5:30pm at the Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home at 1600 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to a charity close to their heart, Valerie's House of SWFL, 239.204.5804 or www.valerieshouseswfl.org.
Published in The News-Press from June 2 to June 4, 2019