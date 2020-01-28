Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
13031 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Hope Hospice Chapel
2430 Diplomat Parkway East
Cape Coral, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fountain View RV Park Clubhouse
18961 N. Tamiami Trail
North Fort Myers, FL
Alva - Susanna "Bunny" Lopez, 68, of Alva FL, passed away on January 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jesus Jesse Lopez, daughter Kimberly Anne Johnson, five brothers, and five grandchildren. Bunny enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, playing piano, and spending time with friends. Her working life was spent teaching therapeutic horseback riding, and caring for disabled children and adults.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 AM at the Hope Hospice Chapel, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909, followed by a reception and Celebration of Life

at the Fountain View RV Park Clubhouse, 18961 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903, from 11 AM to 2 PM.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Feb 14 at 9AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 13031 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL, 33905.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susanna's memory may be made to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
