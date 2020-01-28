|
Susanna Lopez
Alva - Susanna "Bunny" Lopez, 68, of Alva FL, passed away on January 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jesus Jesse Lopez, daughter Kimberly Anne Johnson, five brothers, and five grandchildren. Bunny enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, playing piano, and spending time with friends. Her working life was spent teaching therapeutic horseback riding, and caring for disabled children and adults.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 AM at the Hope Hospice Chapel, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909, followed by a reception and Celebration of Life
at the Fountain View RV Park Clubhouse, 18961 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903, from 11 AM to 2 PM.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Feb 14 at 9AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 13031 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL, 33905.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susanna's memory may be made to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020