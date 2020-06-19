Suzanne C. Broshious



Fort Myers - Suzanne C. Broshious passed away Friday June 5, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. She was born in Monroe, MI Oct. 7, 1938. She met the love of her life in 1963 James Broshious. She lived in Toledo, OH 29 years. She and her husband move to FL in 1992. she loved to travel. She valued time spent with family and friends. She was a wonderful and loving woman who will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her husband James Broshious Sr., sister Barb Lajiness, son Richard Broshious, daughter Cindy Shininger and five grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents and sons Matthew and James Broshious Jr. Contributions can be made in her name to cancer research









