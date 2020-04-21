Services
Suzanne R. Jack


1938 - 2020
Suzanne R. Jack Obituary
Suzanne R. Jack

Pisgah Forest, NC - Suzanne R. Jack, of Pisgah Forest, NC passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Binghamton, NY on February 2, 1938 to the late Paul Alfred Robert and Elsie Winans Robert.

She married John Milton Jack on December 21, 1957, thus beginning a 63 year odyssey that led to 17 homes in nine states, before settling in the mountains of western North Carolina.

Suzy retired from a successful 25 year Real Estate career in Minnesota in 2005.

She is the mother of three children; John H. Jack (Susan) of Midlothian, VA., Catherine Clary (Michael) of Pisgah Forest, N.C., and Andrew R. Jack of Hendersonville, NC. She is grandmother of eleven cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. One brother, Daniel Robert, of Skaneateles, NY, survives her.

Private services will be held at a later date.

To leave a condolence for the Jack family please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com.

Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations are caring for the family.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
