|
|
Sybil C. Ellis
Sybil C. Ellis, life-time resident of Fort Myers, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 99 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Sybil was born February 7, 1921 in Guyton, Georgia, she was the beautiful daughter to Annie B. (Hughes) & Gaither G. Cook. To cherish her memory, she leaves her 4 children: Rebecca Buck, Arletta (Jackie) Kline, Chap (Lynn) &nd Rick (Carol) Ellis; grandchildren: Kara Krantz, Heather Riviezzo, Steve, Ashley, Cody & Reid Ellis; step-grandchildren: Kyle and Zac Vealey, 4 great grandchildren & many local area friends & family. Sadly she was preceded in death by a grandson (Allen R. Ellis III: Chip) and her husband (Allen R Ellis Sr.). Sybil was an infant when her father moved the family to Fort Myers. She married Allen October 23, 1941, also life-time resident of Fort Myers after his Graduation from UF & at the beginning of his military career. When Sybil accepted Allen's hand in marriage, he enthusiastically planned a wedding service for that very night. Allen ran up & down First St. to invite any & all to the wedding before she could change her mind. Sybil was quite a catch! She was a selfless, loving, patient, and compassionate individual not only to her family but to those around her. Sybil had a generous heart and was the first to offer help to those in need. Her pantry was always fully stocked and available to anyone. Often, she would encourage visitors to take something home with them. She was known for her sweet tea, fried shrimp & rum cakes. Allen & Sybil moved to Royal Palm Village Mobil Home Park in 1977. In the park, she was well known for her bingo attendance, bridge/card skills and poker face. She missed those community events when her health declined in 2016. Her grandchildren have fond memories of their visits to the community center to play bingo, shuffleboard and swim in the pool. Sybil's competitive spirit and love for games lives on with her kids and grandchildren. She will be missed by all and her memories will forever be held by those who knew her. A private Burial service for immediate family was on May 1, with a celebration of life event set at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020