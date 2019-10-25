Resources
T. Ken Burtch, 87, passed away peacefully in hospice on October 22, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara, his four daughters Karen, Wendy, Donna, and Joanne, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A private memorial service will be held later for family and friends. If desired, send donations in lieu of flowers to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs.

Ken was a veteran of the Canadian Navy and an executive in the automotive industry. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
