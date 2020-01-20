|
|
Tamara Whiteside-Zul
Fort Myers - A beautiful soul born on April 12th, 1964 in Schenectady, NY. This beautiful amazing woman, after an unexpected and sudden courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully with her husband of 36 years and many loved ones by her side on Jan 17, 2020. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, helpfulness, and kindness to all that knew her. Her love could only be compared to any of God's Angels that protect all of us on earth. We can only know that our dear Father in Heaven needed her for something more important in Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband, life partner and soul mate Ron, her children nieces and nephews, brothers, sisters and family members. Jake Tessa, Camilla, Michelle, Russ, Cannon, Hailey, Jamie, Cheryl, Sal, Victoria, Jonathan, Michael, Jenna Cameron, Avah, Derrick, Ashley, Beckam, Brooklynn, Kasen, Brett, Eric Z, Steven, Eric J, Jen, Billy, Jessie, Amy, Allison and Aubrey. Aunt and Uncle Mike and Sherry, Howie, GM Nancy. Cousins Randy, Joel and special friends. Brothers and sisters, John, Veronica, Diane, Sammy, Chucky, Trish, Kathy, Denise, Patty. Preceded in death by Mom Camie, Step Dad Bill, MFIL Helen, Steve, Aunt Cindy, Grandma Marci, Gertrude, Grandpa Stan, Joe. Brothers, Jim, Billy, Michael, Davie, Stevie. Nephews Eddy, Paul. A respected, amazing professional woman, owner of several travel agencies along with Mom Camie. To later engage in an extraordinary real estate career working as a Top Performer for Century 21, for over 25 yrs and later her own company, Tamron Realty. Her clients and all that knew her will be at a loss, just like her own family. Ron and family would like to thank with God's blessings the staff at Heath Park Oncology, Lee Memorial Cancer Specialists, 21st Century Oncology and Hope, for all the wonderful, compassionate Doctors, RN's and assistants that after meeting her, tended to her, with extreme care and the compassion that they would, as if she was family. Special thanks to the 6th floor staff at Lee Memorial for providing the special room that we filled with loved ones. Even bringing in refreshments for so many of our family members including Max, 'that crowded the hospital in her final days'. The world will never be as bright of a place without her and Heaven has only become even more glorious with her arrival. Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate her life on Wed, Jan 22nd 5pm till 8pm. Final service will be on Thurs. 23rd, at 10am till 12pm at Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery, 950 Chiquita Blvd. Cape Coral FL 33991. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020