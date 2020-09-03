Teresa Regina Orzepowski
Lehigh Acres - Teresa Regina Orzepowski, 84, of Lehigh Acres completed her life journey on August 19, 2020. She was born February 10, 1936 to the late John and Regina Rubinsky. She was predeceased in life by her husband, Henry. She is survived by her son, Michael and many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Bayonne, NJ schools and attended Russell Sage College. She met and married Henry Orzepowski in 1955 and shared a life together for 61 years. She worked for the US Naval Supply Depot in Bayonne, NJ for five years and retired in 1960. That same year they moved to Paramus, NJ after the birth of her son and they lived there until 1998. In Paramus she was active in the Rosary Society of Our Lady of the Visitation Church. She was secretary in the Polish American Club of North Jersey, AARP and the Paramus Republican Club and was committee woman for many years. Retiring in 1998, they moved to Lehigh Acres where she was active as president and secretary of the Polish American Society at St. Raphael Catholic Church as well as secretary and president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 1 to 5 pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82 Fort Myers, FL 33913. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am Thursday, September 10th at St. Raphael Catholic Church 2514 Lee Blvd. Lehigh Acres, FL 33971. Her cremated remains will be placed in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in South River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Teresa's name would be appreciated to St. Raphael Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements are being handled by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.