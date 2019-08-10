|
|
Thaddeus C. Pritchett
Highlands - Thaddeus C. Pritchett, age 87 Passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born In Fort Myers, FL to Zollie E. and Sarah A. Neuner Pritchett on August 13, 1931. He had been a resident of Highlands County for the past 20 years coming from Woodenville, WA. Thaddeus retired after proudly serving in the United States Air Force for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, and traveling in his Motor Home, and he loved to read.
He is survived by his loving wife Ellouise; his children, Thaddeus C Pritchett (Houng) of Edmonds, WA, Thomas Pritchett (Kellee) of Joshua, TX, Rebecca A. Pritchett (Billy) of Omaha, NE, Mary (James) Hutton of Little Falls, NY and Fernando & Yazmin Martinez. Thaddeus was the proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A visitation will be held at the Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, FL on Monday August 12, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home and his interment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL at 2:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , The of a .
Services entrusted to:
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
111 East Circle Street
Avon Park, FL 33825
Online condolences may be left at:
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 10, 2019