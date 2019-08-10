Services
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park
111 East Circle St.
Avon Park, FL 33825
(863) 453-3101
For more information about
Thaddeus Pritchett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park
111 East Circle St.
Avon Park, FL 33825
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park
111 East Circle St.
Avon Park, FL 33825
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Pritchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus C. Pritchett


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus C. Pritchett Obituary
Thaddeus C. Pritchett

Highlands - Thaddeus C. Pritchett, age 87 Passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born In Fort Myers, FL to Zollie E. and Sarah A. Neuner Pritchett on August 13, 1931. He had been a resident of Highlands County for the past 20 years coming from Woodenville, WA. Thaddeus retired after proudly serving in the United States Air Force for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, and traveling in his Motor Home, and he loved to read.

He is survived by his loving wife Ellouise; his children, Thaddeus C Pritchett (Houng) of Edmonds, WA, Thomas Pritchett (Kellee) of Joshua, TX, Rebecca A. Pritchett (Billy) of Omaha, NE, Mary (James) Hutton of Little Falls, NY and Fernando & Yazmin Martinez. Thaddeus was the proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A visitation will be held at the Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, FL on Monday August 12, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home and his interment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL at 2:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , The of a .

Services entrusted to:

Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home

111 East Circle Street

Avon Park, FL 33825

Online condolences may be left at:

www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now