Theresa BuckmasterFort Myers - Theresa Ann Buckmaster, age 67, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. She was born in Tampa, Florida and spent most of her life in Fort Myers. She was the 4th of 5 daughters, born to John O. Clark and Louise Clark who preceded her in death. She married Webster Buckmaster who passed away in 2001. She is survived by her 4 sisters; Caroline (Robert) Halgrim, Ann Fields, Debbie (Rick) Ashbacher and Sylvia (Kenny) Pike. She also has many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Theresa contracted polio at a very early age which was very challenging for her, but which she faced with bravery and courage her entire life. When she was younger, she worked as a switchboard operator at the Boca Grande Hotel, where she met many celebrities. She later worked as a telemarketer, where she earned the title as top sales person. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Fort Myers. She was a member of the Lay Carmelites, an organization devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She is one we always helped and looked after, and in turn she prayed for us all. Her love will not end on this earth and she will forever be known as our, Theresa.A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:00AM followed by a funeral service at 10:30 and burial at 11:00AM at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL, 33913In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theresa's honor to the Cape Coral Hospice HouseFor information, please call 239-334-4880