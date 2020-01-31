|
|
Theresa Moran Blais
Lehigh Acres, FL - Theresa Moran Blais age 90, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born May 1, 1929 in Saint Patrice-de-Beaurivage, Quebec, Canada to her parents, William "Willie" Albert and Marie Alma (Fillion) Moran.
Theresa was survived by her children: daughters, Maureen Desilets, Janet (Robert) Blais-Douglass, and Ida Hand; sons, Mark (Mai) Blais, and Douglas Blais; her sisters, Rose (Demers), Madelaine (Bilodeau), Carol (Corriveau), Ellen (John) Purtell; brother, Donald Moran; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; 8 brothers; and 5 sisters.
Theresa was born in Canada and was the middle child of nineteen. She was proud of her Irish and French heritage. Theresa worked the family farm through her teens and went on to work retail clothing in Montreal and then as a governess for families in the Boston area. While in Boston, she met her husband, Milton, and started their family in Salem, Massachusetts. Theresa and the family moved to Lehigh Acres, Florida in 1962. She lived all of her adult life there and was a devout catholic at St Raphael's church in Lehigh Acres. After raising her children, Theresa went back to school and became a nursing assistant. She retired from East Point Medical, in Lehigh Acres after 15 years.
Theresa traveled to her hometown in Canada, over many summers, to stay with her sister Rose. She also traveled to Greece and Turkey on vacation. Theresa was around the military all her life as she had three brothers serve in the US Army, her husband in the US Air Force and US Navy, two sons and a grandson in the US Marine Corps and one grandson in the US Navy.
Theresa strongest love was her faith in God. When asked about her most treasured possession she said "my children" and "I wish them to love one another and help each other when they can." Theresa also helped many people outside of her family in their final days as their primary care giver. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
A memorial mass will be on the 3rd of February, 10am at St Raphael's Catholic church in Lehigh Acres, followed by the burial service at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 S.R. 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913. There will be a celebration of Theresa's life at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lehigh Acres following the burial service. For info, call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020