Hickson Funeral Home Inc
3308 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 334-6440
Thomas Atwill "Dj Atwill" Harris

Thomas Atwill "Dj Atwill" Harris Obituary
Thomas Atwill "DJ Atwill" Harris

New Haven, CT - Thomas Atwill "DJ Atwill" Harris, 57, of New Haven, CT, departed this life on February 5, 2020. Mr. Harris was born on August 10, 1962, in Ft. Myers, FL, son of Helen G. Perry and Solomon Harris.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Ft.

Myers Cemetery, Ft. Myers, FL. Hickson Funeral Home Inc., 3308 Martin Luther King Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL. entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
