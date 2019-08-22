|
|
Thomas Charles Welch
Fort Myers - Thomas Charles Welch, 74, of Fort Myers, passed away at home on August 15,2019. Born January 21, 1945 in Elgin, IL, he was the son of Wilbur and Lois Welch. Tom served our nation for 3 years in the U.S. Navy. He said "they were some of the best years of his life". He met his wife Diane in 1969 in Lansing, IL. They had two children, Shelly Welch-Gelardi, and Bradly Thomas Welch. Before moving to Florida in 1980, he worked for the Quaker Oats Company in Chicago for many years. He was offered a job with Coastline Equipment as an equipment salesman where he flourished throughout the years. He eventually became area manager for the company until his retirement at age 60. He enjoyed traveling, boating, RVing and watching Formula One racing.
Tom leaves behind his loving wife Diane Welch, daughter Shelly Welch-Gelardi, son Brad Welch, son-in-law Michael Gelardi, Daughter-in-law Christy Welch, and mother-in-law Thelma Hon. The thrill of his life were his 3 grandchildren whom he often teased; Logan and Aspen Welch and Josh Gelardi.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 22, 2019