Services
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
(239) 283-0540
For more information about
Thomas Depaola
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
2628 Del Prado Blvd
Cape Coral, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Depaola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Depaola Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Depaola Sr. Obituary
THOMAS DEPAOLA, SR.

Cape Coral - Thomas DePaola, Sr. 62, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born in Fall River, MA on August 28, 1956. Thomas was a graduate of Westport High School.

His career was in Construction and Retail Pharmacy where he owned and operated, DePaola Brothers Construction, Tradewind Estate Homes and Cypress Pharmacy.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Thomas married Debra Oliveira on April 4, 1975.

He is survived by his loving family including his wife Debra; his sons, Thomas (TJ), Matthew (Jennifer), and Chris; grandchildren, Abigail and Madison; brother, Walter DePaola.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8pm on Wednesday at Coral Ridge Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Thursday, May 2nd at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, with Entombment to follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to LARC, 2570 Hanson St, Fort Myers, FL 33901 https://larcinc.networkforgood.com/

Please visit www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com to share in his Life Story and leave thoughts and memories for his family.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now