THOMAS DEPAOLA, SR.
Cape Coral - Thomas DePaola, Sr. 62, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born in Fall River, MA on August 28, 1956. Thomas was a graduate of Westport High School.
His career was in Construction and Retail Pharmacy where he owned and operated, DePaola Brothers Construction, Tradewind Estate Homes and Cypress Pharmacy.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Thomas married Debra Oliveira on April 4, 1975.
He is survived by his loving family including his wife Debra; his sons, Thomas (TJ), Matthew (Jennifer), and Chris; grandchildren, Abigail and Madison; brother, Walter DePaola.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8pm on Wednesday at Coral Ridge Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Thursday, May 2nd at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, with Entombment to follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to LARC, 2570 Hanson St, Fort Myers, FL 33901 https://larcinc.networkforgood.com/
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 30, 2019