Thomas F. Zeske, Sr.
Abingdon, VA - Thomas F. Zeske, Sr. passed away Sept 11, 2019. Tom was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1940 and was a lifelong Steelers fan. He served in the US Navy and later moved to Cape Coral, FL with his family in 1970. He worked for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier for 42 years and also served as union president for 20 years. After retiring, he made his home in Abingdon, VA where he cherished watching sunsets through the distant mountain range from his front porch.
Left behind to mourn his loss are his son Thomas F. Zeske, Jr and wife Sarah; daughter Melissa Zeske Campbell and husband Bryan of Madison, AL; grandchildren Thomas F. Zeske III, Tiana, McCartney, Edison, and step-grandchildren Nicole and Cassie. He also leaves behind brothers Richard, Ronald, Kenneth, and George; sisters Rosemary, Audrey, and Delores.
He was predeceased by his brother Regis.
Our Dad was happy and proud of the life he lived. I hope he knows how much we respected and loved him, and how grateful we were to be loved by him. You may have called him Tom, but we are so lucky and so proud to call him Dad. Our Dad will never truly be gone because he will always live in our hearts.
Graveside services will be held Thurs, Sept 19 at 11 AM at the Zeske Family Cemetery in Abingdon, VA. Eulogy will be delivered by beloved family friend Paul Blevins.
Please send your prayers and love. But in lieu of flowers please donate to Happy Tails Animal Rescue in Abingdon, VA or your local animal rescue.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 17, 2019