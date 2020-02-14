|
Thomas Gus Bellstrom
Cape Coral - Thomas Gus Bellstrom, 66, of Cape Coral died February 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Youngstown, OH in 1953 to the late Charles & Jacqueline Bellstrom. He graduated from Chaney High School in 1971. He was machinist by trade beginning in Youngstown, OH which later brought him to reside in Fox Lake, IL, Littleton, CO, Poland, OH, and eventually Ft. Myers, FL. For many years he traveled the world working in the Power Plant industry. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Bellstrom and his sister Evelyn Bellstrom.
Survivors include his sons Thomas R. (Christy) and Andrew Bellstrom of Ft. Myers, five siblings; Peggy (John) Pachuk, Chuck (Shirley), Ken, Scott and Karen Bellstrom, grandson Nolan Bellstrom.We love you Papa.
A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date in Youngstown, OH. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020