THOMAS JOSEPH BUCKALEW
Fort Myers Beach - Thomas Joseph Buckalew, 94, of Beach Haven NJ and Fort Myers Beach Florida, died on Good Friday April 19, 2019.
Born and raised in Bordentown, NJ, the son of Thomas Clarence and Rose (McLoughlin) Buckalew, Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Margaret "Muncie" (Sahol). He is survived by daughters, Muncie Buckalew of Medford NJ, Terry (Richard) Cain of Fort Myers Beach Florida; son, Tom (Sally) Buckalew of Medford Lakes NJ.; grandchildren, Travis (Christina) Buckalew of Markleeville CA, Nina (Matthew) MacFadden of Wilmington DE, Jesse Buckalew of Denver CO, Gregory Cain of Fort Myers Beach FL, and Sandor (Amber) Cain of Fort Pierce FL; sister, Mercedes Paton of Bordentown NJ; 4 great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
As a young man, Thomas sailed the seas in the Merchant Marines. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling, playing chess, duck hunting, and volunteering for the Church. Thomas and Margaret owned and operated Buckalew's Bar and Restaurant in Beach Haven from 1950 to 1995.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Second St. and Atlantic Avenue, Beach Haven, NJ on Friday, June 21 at 11 o'clock. Reception to follow at Beach Haven Fire Hall, 100 South Bay Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's memory would be appreciated for either of the following:
•Estero Bay Buddies, 700-1 Fisherman's Wharf, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
•Aquatic Preserve Society, 630 Oak Park Road, Sopchoppy, FL 32358
Published in The News-Press on May 4, 2019