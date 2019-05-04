Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
For more information about
Thomas Buckalew
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Beach Haven at St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Second St. and Atlantic Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Buckalew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Buckalew


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Joseph Buckalew Obituary
THOMAS JOSEPH BUCKALEW

Fort Myers Beach - Thomas Joseph Buckalew, 94, of Beach Haven NJ and Fort Myers Beach Florida, died on Good Friday April 19, 2019.

Born and raised in Bordentown, NJ, the son of Thomas Clarence and Rose (McLoughlin) Buckalew, Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Margaret "Muncie" (Sahol). He is survived by daughters, Muncie Buckalew of Medford NJ, Terry (Richard) Cain of Fort Myers Beach Florida; son, Tom (Sally) Buckalew of Medford Lakes NJ.; grandchildren, Travis (Christina) Buckalew of Markleeville CA, Nina (Matthew) MacFadden of Wilmington DE, Jesse Buckalew of Denver CO, Gregory Cain of Fort Myers Beach FL, and Sandor (Amber) Cain of Fort Pierce FL; sister, Mercedes Paton of Bordentown NJ; 4 great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

As a young man, Thomas sailed the seas in the Merchant Marines. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling, playing chess, duck hunting, and volunteering for the Church. Thomas and Margaret owned and operated Buckalew's Bar and Restaurant in Beach Haven from 1950 to 1995.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Second St. and Atlantic Avenue, Beach Haven, NJ on Friday, June 21 at 11 o'clock. Reception to follow at Beach Haven Fire Hall, 100 South Bay Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's memory would be appreciated for either of the following:

•Estero Bay Buddies, 700-1 Fisherman's Wharf, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

•Aquatic Preserve Society, 630 Oak Park Road, Sopchoppy, FL 32358

Please visit www.kiserfh.com to offer a condolence or share a memory.
Published in The News-Press on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now