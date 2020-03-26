|
|
Thomas K. Darr
Kodak, TN - Thomas K. Darr (86) passed away peacefully at his home in Kodak, TN on November 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy E. Darr. Tom was a Korean War Veteran who served in the U.S.Marine Corp. and also the U.S. Army. He was a former Captain with the Lee County Sheriff's Dept. He is survived by his children: Kris Trueblood (Chuck), Kathy McDonnell (Mike), Grace Gault, Thomas H. Darr, Clayton Darr (Maggie), Edward Darr, James Darr, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020