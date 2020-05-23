|
Thomas Matthew Murphy
Thomas Matthew Murphy, 90, passed away after a brief illness. He was preceeded in death by his bride of 57 yrs. Bridget. Thomas was from Liverpool, England and always referred to himself as a "poor boy from Liverpool". He became an electrician serving in the Royal Air Force. Thru the years they moved from England to Canada to California and eventually settling in Fort Myers. Everyone who met Tom loved his happy attitude and stories. His favorite saying was "just be happy". Tom is survived by sons Tom (Barbara), Mike (Sheila), Tony (Jackie), daughter Linda (Rich), 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and family in England. Condolence messages can be made at Baldwincremation.com
Published in The News-Press from May 23 to May 27, 2020