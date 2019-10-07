Services
Thomas McCrork


1963 - 2019
Thomas McCrork Obituary
Thomas McCrork

Cape Coral - Tom McCrork, 56, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Sept 3, 2019. Tom was a "Navy brat," an Eagle scout, a Florida Gator and a loving son, brother, uncle, husband and friend. He had a long career with Republic National Distributing and took pride in taking great care of his customers and clients. Tom was a talented woodworker and enjoyed skiing, skydiving, kayaking, kite flying, and building bonfires. He especially loved boating and barbequing with family and friends. He had a warm, generous spirit and was happiest when making others feel special and appreciated. He was famous for his beautiful, heartfelt thank you notes. Now we say thank you to God, for Tom's unique gifts and the way he touched our lives.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Please read more about Tom's life and send condolences via the online guest book at www.MullinsMemorial.com
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 7, 2019
