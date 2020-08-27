Thomas O. Hobbs



Fort Myers - Thomas o. Hobbs, 95, Ft Myers resident and Tallahassee born Florida Native, departed this Earth on July 24th, 2020 to join his wife of 66 years Betty Jean Hobbs, who preceded him in death.Tom is survived by his son, Thomas W. Hobbs, his daughter Betty Louise Pentaude, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Tom passed peacefully in his home accompanied by family as the sun set over the Caloosahatchee. Tom came to Ft Myers after serving in the US Navy during WW2, and attending FSU where he played football for his beloved Seminoles. Tom met and married Betty Jean Caraway and found employment in Ft Myers in the shrimp industry, and while he never lost his love of the water after traveling the Gulf, Caribbean, and Trinidad, as evidenced by his solo catamaran trips, Tom settled in as the bookkeeper for Singleton Shrimp Company. With his accounting skills honed, Tom opened his own business, Business Services of SW Florida, and became a leader in the business community. Tom was a founding member of the East Ft Myers Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Fellow Award, and instrumental in the founding of one of the first banks ln east Ft. Myers. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and left us with a deep appreciation of the natural beauty of his home state of Florida, which will be carried forward by his children and grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store