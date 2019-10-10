|
|
Thomas Patrick O'Brien
Ft. Myers - Thomas Patrick O'Brien, a Ft. Myers resident of twenty two years, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Patrick was born on February 9, 1941 in Taylorville, IL, to the late Francis H. O'Brien and Mary (Howard) O'Brien. He was a Roman Catholic, a graduate of Pawnee High School, a retired banker for CitiCorp and was a United States Army Veteran.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Maria (Santiago) O'Brien; his children, Tommy O'Brien of Rochelle Park, NJ, Alan O'Brien and wife, Susan, of San Diego, CA, and Jeffrey O'Brien and wife, Melissa, of Northvale, NJ; his sisters and brothers, Mary F. Wilson of Ft. Myers, FL, Rita Huneke of Lakeland, FL, Catherine Maltby of Divernon, IL, Irene Hunt of Springfield, IL, Michael O'Brien of Las Vegas, NV and Jerry Ann Smith of Springfield, IL; and his grandchildren Jesse P., Shane A., and Heather Rose.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019