Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Patrick O'Brien


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Patrick O'Brien Obituary
Thomas Patrick O'Brien

Ft. Myers - Thomas Patrick O'Brien, a Ft. Myers resident of twenty two years, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Patrick was born on February 9, 1941 in Taylorville, IL, to the late Francis H. O'Brien and Mary (Howard) O'Brien. He was a Roman Catholic, a graduate of Pawnee High School, a retired banker for CitiCorp and was a United States Army Veteran.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Maria (Santiago) O'Brien; his children, Tommy O'Brien of Rochelle Park, NJ, Alan O'Brien and wife, Susan, of San Diego, CA, and Jeffrey O'Brien and wife, Melissa, of Northvale, NJ; his sisters and brothers, Mary F. Wilson of Ft. Myers, FL, Rita Huneke of Lakeland, FL, Catherine Maltby of Divernon, IL, Irene Hunt of Springfield, IL, Michael O'Brien of Las Vegas, NV and Jerry Ann Smith of Springfield, IL; and his grandchildren Jesse P., Shane A., and Heather Rose.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now