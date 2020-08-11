Thomas Rosanio



In Memory of Thomas Rosanio, 1953 - 2020



"A precious gem to his family,



friends and neighbors"



Cape Coral has lost one of its favorite sons. Thomas Rosanio, who in 1977 helped establish Zak's Jewelry, the very first jewelry store in Cape Coral, passed away on July 23rd 2020.



The sparkle reflected in his creative jewelry, was out shined only by the glow and warmth he generated from his heart. A loved and respected father and husband who surrounded himself with his family in his personal life and at work.



Tom met Lillian, his wife to be, in 1975 while living in New Jersey. In 1976 he started working for Lillian's father, award winning jewelry designer, Mike Zak, where Tom served as a 'bench jeweler', creating and repairing jewelry.



Mike, saw something special in Tom and in August of '77, invited him on a trip to Cape Coral where he helped to build-out their first storefront on Cape Coral Parkway, just across from their current location. In October, Tom returned to New Jersey, briefly, where Lillian and he got married surrounded by their families and friends. They then moved to Cape Coral permanently. On November 1st 1977, Tom joined Mike, the founder of Zak's Jewelry, for the grand opening of the store.



For over 43 years, Tom Rosanio worked tirelessly to help grow the business. When Mike passed away, Tom took over. But as busy as Tom was, he never forgot to help others, supporting the local schools, churches, and charities such as: the Military Museum, The Tarpon Club and much more.



Alison, his daughter, who has been managing the store for years, will now take the helm of the business. She related this story: "My dad often joked that he was going to call an attorney to see if he could sue himself because he never received overtime income from himself. He also joked, as my grandfather Mike did before him, that he was "retired" and his retirement included working shorter daily hours, but still 6 days a week, and taking a sporadic "half-day". His family and business were his life. He also thoroughly enjoyed, and always looked forward to his weekly dinner and poker nights with his friends."



Tom leaves behind: Lillian, his wife of over 42 years, his daughter Alison and her husband Litton Polo, and Tom's son Michael, two sisters - Rae Marie Spezzaferro and Janis DeMedici, and a large extended family still in NJ.



I, personally, have been working with Tom and the Zak's family for over 40 years and will miss his dry wit and friendship.



Gary M. Firestone









