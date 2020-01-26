Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Blalock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas S. Blalock Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas S. Blalock Jr. Obituary
Thomas S Blalock Jr

Thomas S Blalock Jr 75 years old, passed on July 23rd, 2019. He was born to Alberta Blalock and Thomas Blalock on Nov 5 1943. In San Bernardino California. Raised in Willimton North Carolina. He lived and ran an air conditioning business Blalocks heating and cooling in Cape Coral FL for 40 years. He is survived by his brother James Blalock and his sister Barbara Bennett and his daughter Stacy Alvarez and his four grandchildren.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -