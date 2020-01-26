|
|
Thomas S Blalock Jr
Thomas S Blalock Jr 75 years old, passed on July 23rd, 2019. He was born to Alberta Blalock and Thomas Blalock on Nov 5 1943. In San Bernardino California. Raised in Willimton North Carolina. He lived and ran an air conditioning business Blalocks heating and cooling in Cape Coral FL for 40 years. He is survived by his brother James Blalock and his sister Barbara Bennett and his daughter Stacy Alvarez and his four grandchildren.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020