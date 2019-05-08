|
Thomas Westcott
CAPE CORAL - It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Thomas (Tom) G Westcott who passed unexpectedly Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Rome, NY to Lucy and Arthur Westcott, Tom was educated locally there where he received his degree in Nursing. After some work in local hospitals he and his partner of 43 years Jim Ferraiola moved to southwest Florida in 1982 and was employed by area hospitals for more than 30 years until retiring several years ago.
He is deeply missed by his partner as well as two adopted cats Bella and Apollo and Molly his yorkie Velcro sidekick all of which roam the house searching for him. He and Jim were fortunate to travel the world visiting six continents, most several times and meeting numerous interesting fellow travelers many of whom developed into long term friendships.
Tom also leaves behind his sister, Pamela J Mezzaferro (Frank) of Oneida NY; two nieces, Brittany Mazzaferro of Utica, NY, and Letitia Mazzaferro of Boston; a nephew, Frankie Mazzaferro (Robbie) of New York City.; as well as numerous cousins.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Published in The News-Press on May 8, 2019