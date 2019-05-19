Timothy John Meyer (Tim)



Cape Coral - Timothy John Meyer (Tim), of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 45.



Tim was born to parents Rebecca R Watt and John R Meyer on November 30, 1973 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Tim moved with his family to Florida in 1979 and graduated from Fort Myers High School. Tim received a degree in Airframe and Powerplant from Colorado Aero Tech and an AA from Southwest Florida College.



Tim was married in 2000 and had one child, James H Meyer. For 20 years, Tim spent his career driving Semi Trucks cross-country, Towing vehicles, Repairing automobiles as well as computer building and programming. Tim's hobbies included Star Wars collectibles, remote control cars, 3-D printing and woodworking. Tim was an animal rescue advocate as well.



Tim is survived by his son, James; his mother, Becky; father, John and Stepmother, Jen; his sisters, Tonia Young, Julianne Suby, Jennifer Erixon, Kimberly Watt and Cheyanne Watt; 3 nieces and 8 nephews.



A Memorial gathering will be held on May 25th, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Verandah Room at the Lake Kennedy Senior Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, Florida. Friends and family are invited to come and share their memories of Tim. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in the name of Tim to the ASPCA. Published in The News-Press on May 19, 2019