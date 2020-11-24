1/
Timothy Scott French
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Scott French

Jackson - Mr. Timothy Scott French, age 63 of Jackson, GA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, GA. Tim was born on Wednesday, December 19, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Keith French and the late Donna Fultz French. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Myrl French; father-in-law, Carl Ruth. Tim was a mechanic, formerly employed by Naples Acura. He also worked at Indian Springs State Park. Tim was a long-time resident of Buckingham, FL before residing in Jackson, GA. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carla Ruth French and their dog Bridgett; Shawn Overbee, whom was like his son; brother, Randy French (Becky); sister, Tammy Raby (Dean), mother-in-law, Jane Ruth; sisters-in-law, Juanita Stewart, Marie Nault; cousin, Berlie; several nieces and nephews special to him, Michelle, Tony, Missy and Kim; special friends, Bev and Karen. No formal services will be held at this time. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA is serving the French family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherrell Funeral Home - Jackson
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
(770) 775-3916
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherrell Funeral Home - Jackson Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved