Tom Kobus



Multi-talented musician, 1960s recording artist, and real estate broker, Tom Kobus. 74, of Clark, New Jersey, and Cape Coral, Florida, passed into eternity on September 29, 2020.



Tom was born on February 6, 1946, the son of Frank S. and Doris L. (nee Hurley) Kobus. He grew up in Clark, New Jersey, attended St. Johns Elementary School and was a graduate of Arthur L. Johnson Regional High School.



Tom learned to play drums while in elementary school. In 1964, he joined The 4 Souls marking the beginning of his career as a recording artist. The band recorded several original songs while also playing in local nightclubs. They eventually became studio musicians for FGG Productions, producers of a long list of 1960s top hit records.



In early 1965, Tom and the band, along with other studio musicians, recorded such hit records as "I Want Candy," "Cara-Lin," "Night-Time," "Hang on Sloopy," and many others. These songs were released under various artist names, including "The Strangeloves" and "The McCoys."



When some of the songs simultaneously became hits, the producers enlisted Tom and the band to make personal appearances as The Strangeloves. They appeared on national TV shows and toured much of the United States. Having tired of touring, Tom left the band later in 1965.



An extremely talented musician, after leaving the touring band, Tom taught himself to play organ and a variety of electronic keyboards. This would become a great asset to him in his future studio and home-studio recording careers.



In 1967, Tom opened the Arcade Music Store in Clark along with fellow bandmate and Clark resident, Jack Raczka. Remaining interested in musical production, Tom and Jack, along with the two other original bandmates, John Shine and Richie Lauro, opened Arcade Sound Studio in Rahway, New Jersey. They produced several artists and had releases on several record labels.



Planning for the future, Tom became a real estate salesman, a position that introduced him to his lovely wife, Patti. Tom eventually went on to become a successful real estate broker.



In 1986 Tom, Patti, and their son Brian moved to Cape Coral, Florida. Tom worked for an engineering firm producing CADD drawings but when the opportunity presented itself for him to be able to work outside, he took a position with the City of Cape Coral.



In 2017, Tom retired, but kept active with his music career in his home music studio, providing music for Mad Men, NCIS, The Good Wife, Grace and Frankie, and many others.



Besides Tom's passion for music, he and Brian shared a love for the great outdoors and became avid fishermen. Nothing made them happier than to be out on the boat catching fish. They would return sunburned and bug bitten, but thrilled with their catch of the day. There was no such thing as a bad day if they were on the water.



Per Tom's request, there will be no public service.









