Tracey Lee Mosley
Tracey Lee Mosley, 28, born October 21, 1991, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. His memory will be an eternally safe, tender, warm, and genuine gift for those who knew him.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 25 to Mar. 9, 2020