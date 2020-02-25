Resources
Tracey Lee Mosley

Tracey Lee Mosley Obituary
Tracey Lee Mosley

Tracey Lee Mosley, 28, born October 21, 1991, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. His memory will be an eternally safe, tender, warm, and genuine gift for those who knew him.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Tracey, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 25 to Mar. 9, 2020
