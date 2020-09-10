1/1
Valerie Ann Louise Germain
Valerie Ann Louise Germain

Fort Myers - In Loving Memory of Valerie Ann Louise Germain, Born June 15, 1934; Entered into Rest August 19, 2020. With great sadness we announce the passing of Valerie, devoted mother, sister, wife and dear friend. She loved music all her life and was a piano prodigy playing the Warsaw Concerto at age 13, the Schumann Concerto at age 15 and the Grieg Concerto with the Wausau Symphony at age 18. Valerie loved spending time with family, her precious dog, and playing the piano for church and family gatherings. A private ceremony will be held at her favorite Gulf beach where she enjoyed many family outings. We miss you more than words can say, our beloved. We look forward to seeing you in Heaven where God has prepared a place for us. John 3:16, John 14:3, and I Cor. 2:9. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gulf Coast Humane Society, Ft. Myers, FL. www.harvey-engelhardt.com






Published in The News-Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
