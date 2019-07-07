|
|
Valerie D. Mitchell
Cape Coral - Valerie D. Mitchell (94) of Cape Coral passed away peacefully, June 29, 2019. She was born in London, England 1925. She moved to Rochester, New York 1946 where they raised their family, and retired happily to Cape Coral 1984 where she continued her life-long love of gardening. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter, of 67 years and daughter Sally (Rutherford). She is survived by her daughters Jill (Alden), Jane (Banta), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in The News-Press on July 7, 2019