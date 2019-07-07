Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
For more information about
Valerie Mitchell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie D. Mitchell


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie D. Mitchell Obituary
Valerie D. Mitchell

Cape Coral - Valerie D. Mitchell (94) of Cape Coral passed away peacefully, June 29, 2019. She was born in London, England 1925. She moved to Rochester, New York 1946 where they raised their family, and retired happily to Cape Coral 1984 where she continued her life-long love of gardening. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter, of 67 years and daughter Sally (Rutherford). She is survived by her daughters Jill (Alden), Jane (Banta), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in The News-Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now