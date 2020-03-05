|
Van Q. Hough
Asheville, NC - A decorated Naval aviator completed his final flight on February 17, 2020. Van Hough (VQ) was born January 30, 1934, in Fort Myers, FL. He was predeceased by his parents Scott and Hester Hough and his sister Tess Pollock. Van is survived by his brother Scott Hough of Reston, VA; three daughters: Lee (Rob) Merrill of Asheville, NC, Patty (Marty) Voelker of East Hampton, CT, and Dawn (Jen) Hough of New Milford, CT. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Chris, Jacqui (David), Jessica, James, and Megan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of VQ's life will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 3:30 PM at Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church Street, Asheville, NC 28801. VQ's full obituary can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family at Asheville Area Alternative Services, AshevilleAreaAlternative.com/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MemoryCare.org/ or Four Seasons Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020