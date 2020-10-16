1/1
Varo Jane Kappler
Varo Jane Kappler

Fort Myers - Varo Jane Kappler peacefully passed away on October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Ft. Lauderdale on January 12, 1940, Jane relocated Ft. Myers to start her own business, and opened AAA Employment which she later expanded to include offices in Naples and Port Charlotte. She was a lover of dogs, especially her German Short Haired Pointers Shotzy and Shultz. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Jane is survived by her devoted son Thomas Kappler (Valerie), her 4 loving grandchildren Allison (Austin), Scott, Steven (Sami), and Jack, as well as her cousins Judy (Tony) More, Mary (Jose) Gonzales, and Sara Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her brother John Copeland as well as her parents, LaVerne and Bill Copeland. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00PM at Harvey-Engelhartd Funeral Chapel, 1600 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Interment will take place at Ft. Lauderdale Memorial Park, where Jane will be laid to rest beside her parents and brother. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the following link dedicated to the care givers at Springwood Court who took such great care of Jane: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jane-kappler-memorial-fund






Published in The News-Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
