Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Verne Mark Hinkle


1926 - 2020
Verne Mark Hinkle Obituary
Verne Mark Hinkle

Fort Myers - Our world will miss its most precious gift, as Verne has left us to join his wife in eternity. He was preceded in death by Norma D. (Masquelier) Hinkle, his wife of 69 years. He is survived by his 4 sons, Lynn Hinkle, Dave Hinkle, Mark Hinkle (Luciana), Jack Hinkle (Melissa); grandchildren, Chad, Michael, Jessica, and Grant Hinkle; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Verne was the youngest and last surviving of 9 children and beloved by all. Jackson, MI, was his home until 1988 when he and Norma moved to Ft Myers, FL, to be with their "boys."

His accomplishments were many, including WWII infantry vet, loving husband & father, retired USPS official and teacher of his unstoppable work ethic. His deep love of family fueled adventures like taking them on a cross-country trip with nothing more than a popup camper, snorkeling when he didn't swim, and becoming an avid square dancer with his "Normie."

He will always be remembered for his warmth, kindness, his sense of humor, and the twinkle of his bright blue eyes.

Verne will be interred next to his wife in Jackson, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL.

To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time please visit Mr. Hinkle's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
