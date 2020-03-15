Services
More Obituaries for Vernon Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon J. Paul


1942 - 2020
Vernon J. Paul Obituary
Vernon J Paul

Ft Myers - Vernon J Paul age 77, of Ft Myers, FL passed away on March 12, 2020. He was born October 25, 1942 to Mary Madeline "Madge" and Wilfred "Nip" Paul of Springhill, Nova Scotia. Vernon was a self-made man and successful former business owner of Vern Paul Insurance Agency in Nova Scotia. Vernon was also president of the Heritage Credit Union, finance chairman of Billy Graham Crusade and a member of the First Baptist Church in Dartmouth, NS. He was an avid golfer and member of Colonial Country Club. Vernon was also a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents. He was survived by his wife, Diane (Carter) Paul; children, Veronica Paul, Dawn (Kenny) Garrett, and VJay (Rebecca) Simkins; grandchildren, Kayla (Shane) Minnix, Austin and Jared Whittaker, and Jayson Simkins, great granddaughter, Shayla Minnix; sister, Karen DeMichele; and nieces, Angela DeMichele Auclair and Stacy DeMichele Giordano.

A celebration of life will be held in January, 2021 at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
