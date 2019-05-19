|
Veronica Mary (Lutz) Awis
Stillwater, OK - Veronica "Ronnie" Awis passed from this world into eternal life on April 12, 2019 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. A Funeral Mass will be held in Cape Coral, Florida on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow immediately at the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Southwest Florida Symphony Society Scholarship Program, Ft. Myers, Florida.
Veronica was born on September 9, 1926 to Carl and Mary Ellen (Christoff) Lutz in Detroit, Michigan. She entered the United States Cadet Nursing Corps to train as a Registered Nurse after graduating from Dominican High School and continued in her nursing career in Michigan and Florida until the age of 78. She also trained and performed throughout her life as a professional singer. She earned a BA in Fine Arts from St. Joseph College at the age of 60.
Veronica married Edward Awis in 1950. Together they owned and operated Avis Plumbing in Royal Oak, Michigan. Veronica, her husband and five children moved from Michigan to Cape Coral, Florida in 1965 where they reestablished Avis
Plumbing. She lived in Florida until her health needs resulted in a move to Stillwater in 2012. Veronica was a certified pilot and navigator in the Power Squadron and even sailed a sailboat from Florida to Michigan. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and many organizations. She founded the Southwest Florida Symphony Society, served as their first President and was a lifetime member.
She is survived by four children: Jo Awis Kahn (Brian) of StiIIwater, OK, Brian E. Awis (Anne Marie) of Cape Coral, FL, Beth Awis Goodpasture (Charlie) of Plano, TX and Karen Awis Ebbert of Fort Myers Beach, FL; 10 grandchildren: Sean, Melissa and Alex Goodpasture, Kimberly, Jennifer, Stephanie and Bobby Ebbert, Brian A. Awis and Veronique "Denise" and Dominique Awis and 9 great grandchildren with one more due in August. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, John Lutz; her husband, Edward Awis and her son, Donald Awis.
Published in The News-Press on May 19, 2019