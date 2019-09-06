|
|
|
Victoria Vincent Hayford
Cape Coral - Victoria Vincent Hayford, 72, of Cape Coral, died of natural causes August 29, 2019, at Hope Healthcare in Cape Coral.
Vicki possessed a true Southern charm, refined and proper. She was kind and quiet. Yet she wielded a sharp wit and a love of competition. She had a flair for design and was a voracious reader, completing several books a week. Vicki loved being a mother and grandmother who hosted sleepovers and game nights with her two grandchildren.
Born November 9, 1946, in Oklahoma and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Vicki was the middle child of Mary and Jack Vincent.
While attending Louisiana Tech University, where she studied art, Vicki met her husband, Frank Hayford, and they eventually settled in Denver.
Her journey wasn't easy, but she handled it with grace and aplomb. Adventures took her to California, Missouri, Texas, Iowa and Arizona, where she lived near her sister. She moved to Florida several years ago to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Two years ago, a stroke robbed her of her ability to speak, yet her light continued to shine bright. She could still deliver a joke or a friendly burn with the bounce of an eyebrow or twist of her mouth.
Vicki is survived by her daughter, Christy Hayford; her son, Stephen (Pamela) Hayford; her grandchildren, Riley and Logan, all of Cape Coral; her sister, Sherry Vincent-Desmond, of Sun City West, Arizona, and her brother, Ken Vincent, of Baton Rouge.
Frank preceded her in death.
A small Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at the Hope Hospice Chapel, 2430 Diplomat Parkway E., Cape Coral, FL 33909. Hope Hospice made Vicki's last days peaceful. Donations to the organization are encouraged.
Published in The News-Press from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019