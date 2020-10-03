Virginia Irene Reeb
April 15, 1942-October 1, 2020
Virginia (Ginny) Irene (Goodwill) Reeb of Cape Coral, FL, departed this earth peacefully on October 1, 2020, as God called her to Eternal rest. She was born on April 15, 1942, in Union City, PA, to loving parents Perry Eugene and Hazel Irene (Smith) Goodwill. Ginny entered into Holy matrimony on September 2, 1961, with Navy Petty Officer 3rd class James Nelson Reeb of Buffalo, NY, at the EUB Church (now United Methodist) in Union City.
Ginny and Jim first met during Junior High School on the morning of the school's first class of year 1955 as new seventh-graders in Ms. Olga Sammon's math class. Jim was instantly smitten by the aura of her majestical, captivating blonde ponytail, and sparkling blue eyes; his fate was sealed forever.
From Union City, she started a glorious journey as a 19-year old Navy wife until Jim's retirement in 1986, throughout which she dedicated her entire spirit and unbounding love. Her very first airplane ride was from Erie, PA, to Tokyo, Japan, via Detroit, Denver, San Francisco and Honolulu on propellor-driven aircraft; her final leg from Honolulu to Tokyo was aboard a brand-new 707 jet operated by Japan Airlines. Her journey to join Jim near Kami Seya, Japan, lasted 3 days between 6 and 9 December, 1961.
With Jim, Ginny lived in Japan, Pacific Grove, CA, Morocco North Africa, Ft. Meade, MD, Pensacola, FL, Spain, again at Ft. Meade, then Severn, MD, and finally in Cape Coral, FL, moving there in August of 2009.
While living in Pacific Grove, Ginny fell in love with Pacific Coast Sea Otters, and over the years amassed a collection of everything related to them, from figurines, sculptures, drawings, posters, T-shirts, toys, aprons, and coverlets. She especially cherished items given to her by family and friends, and adoringly added them to her collections. She and Jim returned to Pacific Grove many times over the years to enjoy these amazing little creatures, and other local attractions.
This remarkable woman and lovable lady was an unforgettable blend of kindness, compassion, planning, and organization. She was always very punctual. Her sons lovingly, but softly, referred to her as "The White Tornado"; her husband, much more diplomatically, as "The Blonde Tornado". When she meant business, she was a force to be reckoned with, albeit with much caution and respect.
In a rare expression of self-accolade, Ginny once softly murmured "Small children and dogs like me." And, she was absolutely thrilled to be a "Mom" to hundreds of military personnel distributed in no special way (maybe) among young patriots of all services whose paths intertwined with her and Jim's journey together. She always beamed with pride while attending the military promotions and award ceremonies of husband Jim, her three sons, and many others who were serving our great nation. She loved attending military balls more than most folks were aware.
Among her many gifts were her cooking talents which she learned at the hands of her Mother and loving Aunts, and other chemistry professors. A precursor of these emerging talents came in her senior year of high school in 1960 when, not a member of the "Home Economics Club", she entered a Cherry pie-baking contest, and won a coveted Betty Crocker medallion, much to the surprise and chagrin of many members of the Club. It was not then any surprise that she later taught her three sons her love of cooking; they all became noteworthy magicians in the kitchen, much to the joy of their spouses.
Ginny was predeceased by her parents, many aunts and uncles, and her beloved second son ("Buzzy") John Jacob, CTIC (SS), USN, ret.
Left to cherish her memory forever are: her devoted husband Jim, CWO4 (CTICM), USN, ret., of the home, and loving sons James N. II, (former SGT, USMC) CW2, USARNG, ret., of Baltimore, MD, and Jason Michal, CTICM (SS/IDW), USN, ret., of Glen Burnie, MD; precious grandchildren Jacob, Zachary, Hannah, Samuel, Maia, James N. III, Gracie, and Eleanor, and great-granddaughter Stiorra. Also left to mourn are: Ginny's lifelong and adored best friend forever Elizabeth ("Buffy") Sink of West Winfield, NY, Florida ladies Priscilla, Doris, Diane, Lorie, Cassie, and Kris; "adopted" and special son Kenny Harlow and his family; and, many nieces and nephews, other friends and neighbors (past and present) across America and elsewhere around the globe, including the Morganelli family of Caledon, Ontario, Canada.
Ginny is also survived by her beloved siblings Mrs. Maris Hanby of Union City, PA, Candace (William) Minor of Carolina Shores, NC, and Carl (Monica) Goodwill of Pittsburgh, PA. Awaiting her in Heaven were her son Buzzy, and loving pups Digger, Jinx, Maggie, Rusty, and Angus, plus a few of Jim's special cats whom Ginny secretly loved and pampered but would never admit it publicly.
Final arrangements are being provided by Fuller-Metz Cremation and Funeral Services, 3740 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL. Friends and loved ones may leave condolences sentiments electronically at www.fullermetz.com
. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6th as follows: Visitation and viewing between 1-2:30pm, with eulogies and religious services between 2:30-3:30pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent (via the old, time-honored fashion Ginny loved) to the home at 1405 SE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL, 33990. If desired, flowers may also be sent to the funeral home; Ginny always loved flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to Sea Otter Foundation & Trust at www.seaotterfoundationtrust.org
.
The family wishes to express their utmost and deepest appreciation to all the wonderful heroes and heroines of Cape Coral Hospital, the Landmark Hospital of Naples, and to those special angels at Hope Hospice of Cape Coral.
(Submitted by husband Jim, and sons James and Jason)