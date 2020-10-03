1/1
Virginia L. Spurgeon
Virginia L. Spurgeon

Virginia L. Spurgeon passed away September 28, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL. She was born June 1, 1934 in Muncie, IN to the parents of James and Olive Pauley Weaver who preceded her in death.

Also, preceding her death were her husband Bill E Spurgeon, son Billy, and granddaughter Mendi Spurgeon and her siblings, Adrian Weaver, Frances Jett, Juanita Lewis and Phyllis Hiett.

She is survived by her children Susan (Gene) Lang, Kevin (Jama) Spurgeon and Sheila (Gary) Knedler and her surviving brother Chuck (Marcella) Weaver.

A private Memorial Service will be held, do to COVID 19.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
