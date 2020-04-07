Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Fort Myers - Virginia Lineberger 78, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. She was a native of Fort Myers since 1972 when she moved here with her husband and children, from Lakeland Florida. She worked at Lee Memorial Hospital for 36 years in the OR. Virginia taught Sunday school at Grace Bible Church for 18 years. Virginia was preceded by her husband Earl in 2014.

Virginia has three sons Bobby Michaelis, Larry Michaelis, and Billy and his wife Jackie Lineberger and 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. For anyone wishing to send flowers please call Fort Myers Memorial Garden Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
