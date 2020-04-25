|
Vivian Jacqueline "Jackie" Hauser
Vivian Hauser, Jackie to most, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of April 18th, 2020. Jackie leaves behind two sons, Thomas D Hauser "Tommy" and Clayton F Hauser "Frankie". Jackie also leaves behind daughter in law Carol (Tommy), two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jackie was born in Fort Myers on August 2nd,1929. Jackie grew up in First Baptist Church in downtown Fort Myers but became a Methodist in 1952 when marrying Ralph F. Hauser, Jr. at First United Methodist Church in Fort Myers. They were the last to be married in the old church before the "new" sanctuary was built. Jackie spent decades as a Sunday School teacher there. She also served in multiple volunteer roles with Boy Scouts of America starting as a Cub Scout Den Mother for her boys and until recently, spent most weekends at Scout Camp mentoring youth at the rifle range. Other civic organizations included roles in the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club, American Radio Relay League, Civil Defense and many others.
Jackie was a professional woman. She worked at Sears and Roebuck since it was downtown. She retired from the credit department in the late 90's to take care of her first great-granddaughter during the day. She also helped with the bookkeeping at the family business, Hauser & Rinkle garage.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred and most recently her beloved husband of 67 years, Ralph. Ralph and Jackie were virtually inseparable and their love for one another translated into their interactions with others.
Due to the Covid-19 policies, no physical services are planned at this time. There will be a virtual memorial at https://jackie-hauser.virtual-memorials.com/please feel free to view and add pictures and/or comments. In lieu of flowers, please help Jackie's passion to continue to thrive by donating in her name, Jackie Hauser, to Southwest Florida Council BSA, 1801 Boy Scout Drive, Fort Myers, Fl 33907 phone 239-936-8072
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020