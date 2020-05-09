Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Vivian Rose Doland


1934 - 2020
Vivian Rose Doland Obituary
Vivian Rose Doland

Brooksville - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Vivian Rose Doland, 85, on May 3, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Vivian, a resident of Brooksville, Florida, was born in Paterson, New Jersey in 1934 and moved to Lehigh Acres, Florida in 1971. She worked for Lewis Stein Clothing and Joan's Clothing in Paterson, New Jersey, and worked for AAA Aluminum Windows Company and Lehigh Admiral Motel in Lehigh Acres, Florida, where she went from maid to executive housekeeper.

She joins her husband, Kenneth Doland; her youngest daughter, Laura Lydic; her parents, William and Jennie Puglisi, and her siblings, Philip, Frank, Richard, and Sister, Jeanette Puglisi, who are also at rest. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Donna Doland; her stepdaughter, Karen Hensas; her grandchildren, Gregory Oosterhous, Brian Lydic, and Robert Lydic, Jr., and her step-grandchildren, Kenneth Doland and Robert Doland. She will be laid to rest at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HPH Hospice at https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HPHGeneralDonation.
Published in The News-Press from May 9 to May 12, 2020
