Vonceil Brown Franklin



Fort Myers -



Vonceil Brown Franklin passed from this life on March 30, 2019 in Fort Myers. She was born to Lawson Brown and Vonceil Grace Brown, in Macon, Georgia on October 1, 1937. Upon the devasting illness of her father, Vonceil moved with her parents to her Mother's hometown, Fort Myers. There, her father died. Both Vonceils remained in Fort Myers, enjoying the love and comfort of the Grace family and their patriarch, Dr. W.H. Grace, a prominent local physician. Young Vonceil attended local elementary school and Fort Myers Jr. Sr. High School. She spent one of her high school years at Bartram School in Jacksonville, Florida. She attended the University of Florida where she met George Kluttz, her future husband, with whom she had two sons. After George completed law school, the family moved to Miami, where Vonceil enjoyed raising her children and church, civic, and charitable causes.



Subsequently, Vonceil and her family moved to Fort Myers, where she devoted herself to her children and their church, educational and athletic activities. Her contributions to the community were numerous. She served as President of Fort Myers Woman's Community Club and as a deacon at her church. She was a faithful and frequent volunteer at facilities caring for the elderly. She was particularly enthusiastic about working with Alzheimer patients. The Southwest Florida Historical Society was of major importance in her life. Vonceil worked for many years with her stepfather, Nat Briscoe, in his insurance agency.



She was predeceased by her beloved son, Michael Kluttz, a Marine; and by her husband, James A. Franklin, Jr. (Jim), with whom she enjoyed a blessed and happy married life; and Doug Grace, a dear cousin.



Survivors include her cousins: Walter Grace, John Grace, Bill Grace, and Jane Grace Ball and their families; step-daughters Denby Smothers and Robin Holton; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service for Vonceil will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 inside the Sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church, 2438 Second Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901, (239) 334-2261. In lieu of flowers, please instead consider a donation in her memory to First Presbyterian Church or to Hope Hospice.



