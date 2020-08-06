Wallace D. Rountree Ph. D



Fort Myers - Wallace Daniel Rountree, PhD



Dr. Rountree (Dan) was born September 10, 1929, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Wallace and Mary Rountree, and after battling Parkinson's disease for 16 years, died August 3, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Gwynne; daughter Wendy Pease of Powhatan, VA; son Gregory Rountree (wife Kara), grandson Bustopher of Kodak, TN; and sister Judy (husband Fred) Ceppa of Hendersonville, NC. After graduating from high school, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in northern Italy at the end of World War II, then joined the Air Force Reserve for several years. He graduated from Duke (BA), UNC Greensboro (MA), and Louisiana State (PhD in Marketing). Dan worked in retailing and rose to the position of merchandise manager at Ellis Stone, (later Thalhimers) Department Store in Greensboro, NC, before deciding to become a college professor. He spent his teaching career at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA; Appalachian State University in Boone, NC; Bogazici (Bosphorus) University in Istanbul, Turkey (as a Fulbright Scholar); Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, TN; and retired from Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, TX, in 1997 when he and his wife moved to Fort Myers.



Throughout his life, Dan and his wife were active in church and community service. Being a lifelong Christian, Dan served in many capacities at the churches he attended and spent much of his retirement visiting people in hospitals and nursing homes before his health began to fail. He enjoyed serving his Lord and had an abiding faith in Him. Now he is resting in the arms of Jesus. Thank you, God, for your many mercies.



Please send memorials to Cypress Lake United Methodist Church, 8570 Cypress Lake Drive, FM 33919 or Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, FM 33908. Due to COVID 19, no memorial services are planned at this time.









