Wallace Donovan



Wally Donovan, beloved father, provider and husband died from natural causes on July 4; a fitting day of passing for a Veteran. He served in the Air Force and received the WWII Victory Medal, Eastern Theatre Bronze Star and Good Conduct Medal. Post war, he was a Supervisor for the largest insulation company in Cincinnati. Wally enjoyed bowling, loved golfing and anything Notre Dame. He and his wife Yolanda (Lonni) lived in Fort Myers for over 30 years.



He recently celebrated his 96th birthday at Sanibel Island with his granddaughter Kendra and daughter Barbara. He is also survived by his son Thomas and grandsons David and Michael.









